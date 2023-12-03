Scouts Honor BBQ Shines With Superb Dishes At Basecamp Dinette

myBurbank has loudly extolled the virtues of both Scouts Honor BBQ and Basecamp Dinette in the past, so what could be better than a combination of two of our favorite restaurant kitchens?

We first encountered Scouts Honor BBQ when they were operating out of a tiny space off an alley near Victory Place in 2021. Basecamp Coffee & Eatery earned a Tops In Town back in 2017. Fast forward to early 2023… Scouts Honor BBQ has set up shop at Basecamp and the two entities, as of late 2023 are co-existing quite nicely in the quirky space at the corner of Riverside Drive and S. Mariposa Street.

How does it work, the casual diner may ask? Basecamp opens daily from 7:00 a.m. with their fresh and creative menu for breakfast and lunch. By 3:00 p.m., Scouts Honor BBQ has taken over and offers barbecue and a number of other plates until the restaurant closes at 8:00 p.m. Trailblazer Fries/Nachos at Scouts Honor BBQ feature thin-sliced slabs of potato perfectly fried and topped with a delicious heap of pulled pork and house made white queso sauce, with pickles, jalapeños, pico de gallo and the excellent Chili Beans served on the side. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Some of the myBurbank crew, including the Burger Dude, stopped by to check out the ‘cue and catch up on city news. As is typical, we ran into some other Burbank Rancho notables on a late Thursday afternoon, who helped us finish the several dishes we ordered.

We started off with the Trailblazer Fries/Nachos. Providing one of my favorite bites of the meal, thin-sliced slabs of potato were perfectly fried and topped with a delicious heap of pulled pork and house made white queso sauce, with pickles, jalapeños, pico de gallo and the excellent Chili Beans served on the side.

Diners choose the meat for the Trailblazer Fries from restaurant’s standard list that includes brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, tri-tip, chicken breast, hot link and Beyond Meat sausage.

Burger Dude had to give the Double Western Burger a go and he wasn’t disappointed. He noted that while he would have preferred more cheese, the sandwich had a great combination of flavors, the coleslaw on the side was crisp and peppery and the onion rings were perfectly made. The Double Western Burger features Wagyu beef, cheddar, bacon, fried onions and delicious house made bbq sauce on a brioche bun. Scouts Honor BBQ’s Double Western Burger is made with Wagyu beef, cheddar, bacon, fried onions and a delicious house made bbq sauce on a brioche bun.(Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We also ordered the hot link, which was very good with a nice bite, and the Explorer Plate.

The Explorer Plate is a good way to sample Scouts Honor BBQ’s menu; the diner chooses two meats and two sides for the plate, which comes with a requisite slice of white bread, pickles and extra barbecue sauce. We tried the brisket – very rich, flavorful and moist, and a little fatty for my taste – and the absolutely decadent smoked pork spare ribs, which were thick, juicy, with a sweet and spicy dry rub… and messy. Extra napkins and wet wipes are a must.

For the Explorer Plate sides, we enjoyed the excellent Mac and Queso that was very creamy with a little bit of spice in the mix, in addition to the Country Cabbage with Bacon. The Country Cabbage elicited a “wow” reaction; it was very flavorful, crunchy and soft in the right spots and nicely salty.

Our table also sampled the chicken and tri-tip, which were very tasty. By all reports, the 1/2 rack of the pork ribs is huge, although we didn’t have room on the table for that plate, this time. Scouts Honor BBQ is now available seven days a week at Basecamp Dinette in the Burbank Rancho. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The employees and servers were extremely helpful and friendly. Bathrooms were clean and there’s lots of seating inside and out. The exterior patio features several picnic tables enclosed in a bevy of plants and palms and twinkle lights for an outdoor oasis of sorts.

Parking is available in the lot and on adjacent streets.

For spectacular meats and sides, Scouts Honor BBQ earns a Tops In Town.

Restaurant Info: Scout’s Honor BBQ is located at 1223 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91506. (747) 477-1135. Scout’s Honor BBQ is available daily from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Basecamp Dinette, which is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Scout’s Honor BBQ receives: Tops In Town

