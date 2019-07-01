Search Is On for New City Treasurer – Apply Now

From the City Clerk’s Office:

City Treasurer Appointment Process

Burbank, CA (July 1, 2019) – On June 26, 2019, the Burbank City Council established the timeline to fill the City Treasurer seat vacated by the recent resignation of City Treasurer Debbie Kukta, effective August 2, 2019. The vacated term currently expires on November 8, 2022. Under the California Government Code § 36512, the City Council has 60 days from the occurrence of the vacancy to fill the City Treasurer seat for a total of 16 months, until December 14, 2020.

The following dates were established by the City Council to execute the appointment process.

Deadline to receive applications Friday, July 26, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.: Applications must be received by the City Clerk’s Office via email, mail or personal delivery (No Postmark and No Exceptions for late submittals)

Applications must be received by the City Clerk’s Office via email, mail or personal delivery (No Postmark and No Exceptions for late submittals) Monday, August 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.: City Council Special Meeting – Applicants Brief Presentations and Interviews of the candidates by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 275 E. Olive Avenue, Second Floor; selection of new City Treasurer unless continuation of interviews is needed

City Council Special Meeting – Applicants Brief Presentations and Interviews of the candidates by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 275 E. Olive Avenue, Second Floor; selection of new City Treasurer unless continuation of interviews is needed Monday, August 12, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.: City Council Special Meeting – Continuation of interviews if needed; selection of new City Treasurer in the Community Services Building, Room 104 City Council Chambers, 275 E. Olive Avenue, Second Floor

City Council Special Meeting – Continuation of interviews if needed; selection of new City Treasurer in the Community Services Building, Room 104 City Council Chambers, 275 E. Olive Avenue, Second Floor Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 6:00 p.m.: Formal swearing in of the new City Treasurer during City Council meeting in City Council Chambers

Qualifications for Candidates:

Must be a Burbank resident for at least 29 days prior to applying for position. Must be a registered voter within the City of Burbank at the time the application is issued.

Applications will be available online at www.burbankca.gov/vacancy and in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 E. Olive Avenue, First Floor, Burbank, CA 91502.

Beginning at the Special Meeting scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., each qualified applicant will be asked to make a brief presentation to the City Council. The applicants will be interviewed by the City Council regarding their presentation or application. Should additional time be needed to complete the interviews, the City Council may elect to continue the interviews on Monday, August 12, 2019, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The order in which the applicants will be interviewed will be determined by a random draw conducted by the City Clerk of the applicants’ names prior to the meeting.