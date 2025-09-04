Season Preview: Burroughs Cross Country Looking Strong Again

Bears could have a long season as many talented runners figure to be running in late November.

A solid consistent program is what the Burroughs High boys’ and girls’ teams have become under veteran coach John Peebles.

Although it won’t be easy, both teams could challenge for a spot in the state finals in Fresno this season.

The girls’ team has never been to Fresno, but did qualify for the CIF Finals a year ago and have a solid and deep group.

Senior Saida Getz is a returning first-team All-Pacific League runner who finished in the top 30 at the CIF Southern Section Division 2 finals a year ago.

Fellow seniors Amy Harkins and Valorie Shaby are two more experienced varsity runners, as is junior Nightingale Kirwan.

Sophomores Elisha Hill, Paula Mejia and Embrie Stephenson all ran in the CIF Finals as freshmen. Sophomore Teresa Solano is another with varsity level ability.

Freshman Baily Delgado has looked very strong in the early going and should figure to be in the mix.

“The depth on the girls side is solid and I am excited to see who, through hard work, will emerge as our top seven by year’s end,” said Peebles, who coached the Burroughs boys team to a CIF Division 1 title in 2014.

The Burroughs boys’ team is led by the veteran 1-2 punch of Liam Ellingsworth and Nathan Marca. Both have gone under 10 minutes in the 3,200 in track and should have solid seasons.

Junior Danny Patino and senior Nico Radlein give Burroughs four returners that were second-team all-league picks a year ago.

Junior Henry Bullock and sophomores Derek Galustians and Bazeel Noguera have shown steady growth over the summer.

“Liam and Nathan have put in work this summer and are ready for strong step up performances this year, so hopefully the rest of the boys will feed off of that,” Peebles said.