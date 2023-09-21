Senator Portantino Currently Accepting Nominations for the 2023 Women in Business Legislative Update & Awards Luncheon

Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–Burbank) will host his signature event – the Women in Business Legislative Update and Awards Luncheon – which will take place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the Castaway in Burbank. Nominations for honorees are currently being accepted.

The event honors outstanding businesswomen whose exceptional abilities have contributed to the economic vitality and diversity of the 25th Senate District. Women in Business celebrates women who have contributed to the greater good of the workforce while serving as role models for their community.

Attached you will find the nomination form and the nomination categories for this year’s event. Nominees must live or work in the 25th Senate District and nominations may be made by individuals, businesses, or organizations. The deadline to submit nominations is October 20, 2023.

We look forward to receiving your nominations. For questions or more information about the nomination process, please email the Senator’s District Director Talin Mangioglu at talin.mangioglu@sen.ca.gov or call 818-409-0400.