Senator Portantino Endorses Three for Burbank City Council

State Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) has announced three endorsements for the Burbank City Council.

“I am very pleased and honored to formally endorse Councilmember Sharon Springer, City Clerk Zizette Mullins and community activist Tamala Takahashi for the three seats on the Burbank City Council. Councilmember Springer is a thorough and thoughtful leader who puts Burbank’s best interests above politics, personal ambition and special interests. Clerk Mullins is a dedicated public servant with experience and accomplishments that sets her apart from many who seek a city council seat. Ms. Takahashi has a wide and constructive presence across many community groups with a tireless work ethic and positive record of working to improve our community. As a new Burbank resident and former small-town Mayor, I appreciate the talents and skills of these three impressive women and I am confident that they will be a strong asset to our city council. As the father of two daughters, I believe electing more women to the city council is an important goal. Sharon, Zizette and Tamala warrant community consideration and have earned my complete trust and support.”