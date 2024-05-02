Seven Participate in Signing Day at Burroughs

Burroughs High had seven student athletes participate in signing day during lunch break on Wednesday.

All will continuing their athletic careers.

Those participating including golfer Adriel Abaoag, baseball players Nate Chapman, William Armes and Aienas Pichardo, softball player Emerson Coblentz and cheer squad members Natalie Kesaryan and Marianna Perez.



Aboag signed with UC San Diego. Chapman gave his commitment to Pacific University in Oregon.

Ames signed with Houghton University of New York. Pichardo will be headed to Lawrence University in Wisconsin.

Coblentz signed with the University of Hawaii.

Kesaryan gave her commitment to Cal State Northridge and Perez to Hope International University.

Burroughs has several more athletes who are undecided.

Myburbank.com will publish a list of all local graduates who plan to play sports in college, regardless of level, in early June.

We need the student’s name, name of high school, sport, name of college.