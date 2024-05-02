Seven Participate in Signing Day at Burroughs

Golfer Adriel Abaoag signs with UC San Diego. Photo courtesy Kenneth Knoop

Burroughs High had seven student athletes participate in signing day during lunch break on Wednesday.
All will continuing their athletic careers.

Those participating including golfer Adriel Abaoag, baseball players Nate Chapman, William Armes and Aienas Pichardo, softball player Emerson Coblentz and cheer squad members Natalie Kesaryan and Marianna Perez.


Aboag signed with UC San Diego. Chapman gave his commitment to Pacific University in Oregon.

Ames signed with Houghton University of New York. Pichardo will be headed to Lawrence University in Wisconsin.

Coblentz signed with the University of Hawaii.

Kesaryan gave her commitment to Cal State Northridge and Perez to Hope International University.

Burroughs has several more athletes who are undecided.

Myburbank.com will publish a list of all local graduates who plan to play sports in college, regardless of level, in early June.

We need the student’s name, name of high school, sport, name of college.

Please email sports@myburbank.com if you would like to be part of the list and or know of someone. One must live or attend school in Burbank.

Infielder Nate Chapman signed with Pacific University of Oregon. Photo courtesy Kenneth Knoop.
Natalie Kesaryan will compete in cheer at Cal State Northridge. Photo courtesy Kenneth Knoop.
Pitcher Emerson Coblentz will play softball at the University of Hawaii. Photo courtesy Kenneth Knoop.
William Armes will continue his baseball career at Houghton University. Photo courtesy Kenneth Knoop.
Marianna Perez will compete in cheer at Hope International University. Photo courtesy Kenneth Knoop.

