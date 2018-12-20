Seventh Annual Miller Family Sing Along Spreads Holiday Cheer

The Joaquin Miller Elementary School Chorus held its seventh annual Miller Family Sing Along on Wednesday evening, December 12. Chorus directors Joan Becker, Laura Kubler and Mary Schindler, all teachers at the school, led the group of approximately 80 fourth- and fifth-graders through a selection of holiday songs to celebrate the season.

“Our sing along has been a wonderful way to bring families together and to help us get into the festive spirit of the holiday season,” commented Judy Hession, Principal of Joaquin Miller Elementary School.

In between the children’s performances, the audience joined the chorus in singing traditional carols. The words of the song are projected on the auditorium screen for everyone to follow along.

The Miller Elementary Chorus meets weekly before school on Wednesdays and all fourth- and fifth-grade students are encouraged to participate. They sing at the school’s monthly Flag Assemblies and, for the last two years, have joined in the John Muir Middle School Holiday Program.

“As Joaquin Miller Elementary School will soon be celebrating our 100th birthday, we are launching a campaign to raise funds to refurbish our auditorium,” said Becker. “We have a very active Theater Arts Program with plays and musical performances throughout the year.”

“With a lofty goal of $100,000, we hope to replace our seats, refinish the stage, replace and update lighting throughout the space and replace the screen with a multipurpose one.”

Miller Elementary was established in 1922-23 and renovated from 1997-2003. The school has a current population of more than 700 students in grades TK – 5.

“We look forward to celebrating our 100th birthday and to all we will accomplish in the next 100 years,” added Becker.