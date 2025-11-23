Sheriff Deputies Catch, Arrest Three Involved in Burbank Armed Robbery

Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies have arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery that occurred shortly after a traffic collision on November 16, 2025, near Third Street and Delaware Road.

Burbank Police officers initially responded to the scene for a reported traffic collision around 10:46 p.m. When they arrived, those involved informed officers they had just been robbed. Investigators determined the victims were approached by two men who were not involved in the collision. After briefly engaging the victims in conversation, the suspects attempted to forcibly remove a gold necklace from one of them, sparking a physical struggle. The suspects stole additional property before fleeing to a waiting white SUV driven by a woman.

Detectives launched an immediate investigation, reviewing surveillance footage and using technology to identify the suspect vehicle. On November 19, 2025, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Walnut Station located the vehicle and detained two male adults and one female adult matching the suspects’ descriptions. A search of the SUV uncovered the victims’ stolen property, clothing tied to the robbery, and other suspected stolen items.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Brenda Ramirez Ohlmann of Rhode Island, 31-year-old Victor Gabriel Correa De Los Santos of New York, and 33-year-old Manuel Milciades Felipe Medina of New York. All were arrested by Burbank Police detectives and booked on felony robbery charges under 211 PC.

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office have filed one count of 211 PC and one count of 182/211 PC against each of the three suspects.

The Burbank Police Department acknowledged the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Walnut Station, whose coordination played a key role in the arrests.