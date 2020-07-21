Shooting Awakens Hillside Residents

Burbank Police received a call of a shooting from a resident in the 900 blk of Cambridge Drive when they arrived on scene at 1:25 am they entered the residents of a house on the corner of Cambridge Drive and BelAire and according to Watch Commander Lieutenant Gerry Misquez, they located more than one victim of gunshots.

The Burbank Fire Paramedics were requested for gunshot victims and when they arrived they requested additional Paramedics and Engine companies for manpower along with a Battalion Chief.

One victim from the residents was transported to a local trauma center, and an additional two bodies at the scene, the area was closed off in all directions as an active crime scene.

We will update this story once the Public Information Officer gets on the scene and releases additional information.

According to Lieutenant Gerry Misqyez, the police found a handgun at the scene of the shooting and he said there are currently no outstanding suspects.

Glendale Police Officers on mutual aid responded to other calls for service until officers could be freed up at the crime scene.

This story was updated with the number of victims found dead at the scene.