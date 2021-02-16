Shootout on Burbank Street Over Attempted Car-Jacking Sends One Man to Hospital

Just before 6:30 pm on Monday, February 15 police began to receive numerous calls of multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of Brighton Street. As police responded, it was then determined that the shots were over an attempted car-jacking of a Toyota.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene and began their investigation, they received a call of an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the lower back on top of the East Garage of the Burbank Town Center near Macy’s. The police helicopter was overhead quickly and saw four males around a truck.

Once on scene police found a man who had been shot and summoned paramedics to respond. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There was only one other juvenile male on the scene.

According to a press release from the Burbank Police Department, “As officers investigated the incident, they learned the female victim had been approached by two suspects, one brandishing a firearm, as they ordered the victim out of her vehicle. A neighbor in the area observed the incident and intervened. An exchange of gunfire between a suspect and neighbor occurred. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Neither the victim nor the neighbor was harmed.”

According to a witness, who asked to remain anonymous, “They tried to carjack her. The gentlemen across the way from here came running out because it’s his friend, trying to scare them off. The gentlemen across the street came running out as well as she was screaming ‘Call 911’. The gentlemen across the street crossed on the opposite side of Brighton, pulled out a gun, and fired some shots at the gentlemen trying to carjack. I believe they returned fire, there was a Glock right here found on the ground with probably a 20 or 30 round magazine.

“I believe the suspects returned fire, at least two shots, I don’t know, I heard five-seven shots. I couldn’t tell you if it was six or seven but it was more than five”, said the witness.

Another witness who lives on Brighton was a bit shaken from the experience, “We just heard a lot of screaming, then the shooting started. My husband looked out, and he shut the door, and he says ‘hit the floor’, and so I hit the floor. I said ‘what’s going on, what’s going on!’ He goes ‘I’m not sure’. When we finally came out, there was a bunch of trucks screeching, cars screeching and two different guns were being shot.”

“She (the victim) was screaming, she was screaming, and from what I heard someone came out shooting, to help her get away. It’s pretty intense. When we came out, the car was still running, and everybody’s calling the police.”

As police investigated the scene at the parking structure, they found a loaded magazine for a gun in the bottom level of the structure. They searched the area looking for more evidence after security guards from the Town Center told police they had video of two males coming down the stairs and leaving the parking structure.

The adult, an 18-year-old from Sylmar, who Police did not identify is a person of interest in this investigation while the juvenile was detained and booked for 215(a) PC- Carjacking and was transported to a juvenile detention facility. Police are still looking for the other two men involved and want anyone with any information to call them at 818 238-3210.

A vehicle belonging to the witness’s husband did not get away unscathed, “This car is my husband’s, and it’s been sitting here since six and earlier the cops asked us if we knew we had a flat tire, and I said no we just got back. It has a bullet in it from what they’re saying.”

“This never happens in Burbank. It’s very seldom. I’ve been here 16 years and nothing like this has happened. I know there have been other things that have happened, but for the most part, it’s pretty peaceful, and it’s not violent,” said the neighbor.

Editor’s Note: Edward Tovmassian assisted with this story