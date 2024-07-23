SHOUTOUT! Live Premiere of Helix Collective and Composers Diversity Collective Joint Album Coming to the Colony Theatre

The live premiere of 12 original works from the joint album with Helix Collective and the Composers Diversity Collective – SHOUTOUT! is coming to The Colony Theatre in Burbank on Saturday, August 3rd at 7:30pm. Tickets are just $15 and include access to the pre-concert party and gallery viewing, the concert, and post-show dessert bar where you can hang with the artists.

The music by the film, t.v., and game composers of the Composers Diversity Collective was originally recorded by a quintet of Helix Collective musicians as an album during the height of the pandemic. The ensemble with flute, oboe, cello, piano, marimba and drums will perform the music live for the first time at the Colony Theatre in Burbank on August 3rd at 7:30pm.

During the pre-concert party and post-concert hang with the artists, the gallery will be open displaying the newest exhibit from California Creative Arts. The audience will have the chance to meet the composers, musicians, and artists after the show and enjoy the dessert bar provided by the Composers Diversity Collective.

Now this creative project born of those unprecedented times can be heard live onstage for the very first time! Get together with Helix Collective, the Composers Diversity Collective, and our film, t.v., and Burbank communities to celebrate great music and great creators.

“The music ranges from Morales’ charming fairy-garden piece “Sapphire and Eliana” to the jazzy “Bla Bla Land” by South Korean composer Jina Hyojin An; from the wide-open-spaces “Old West” by Sid De La Cruz to the sweetly romantic “A New Place” by Middle Eastern composer Ghiya Rushidat; from the moody urgency of “Crossed Paths” by Mexico City-born Kevin Smithers to the edgy chamber-music sound of “Le Collapsus” by Taiwanese composer Cora Chung.” -Jon Burlingame, Variety Magazine.

Helix Collective are classical musicians busting out of the traditional mold. From crossover dance music, to storytelling, to film, television, and video game music, the Los Angeles-based ensemble takes the best of classical chamber music and makes it the life of the party.

Helix has collaborated with many EMMY and GRAMMY winning film, t.v., and video game composers. In 2012 we founded the Los Angeles Live Score Film Festival, a live score-to-screen film festival that pairs film composers and indie filmmakers. Helix Collective produces Film Music Connect with SAGindie, providing independent filmmakers with original scores recorded by the ensemble. Helix Collective produces concerts featuring media composers that give them the chance to stretch their musical wings on the concert stage and connect with creative communities here in L.A.

The Composers Diversity Collective was cofounded by Michael Abels and a group of like-minded film composers to eliminate the film industry’s challenge to find music creators of diverse backgrounds. Members of the collective represent ethnic and cultural diversity within the film community and are composers writing music for theatrical, game, streaming, or broadcast media.

Composers writing for the project include EMMY-nominated Mexican-American composer Tony Morales, Canadian – Filipina composer Mary Ancheta who has written music for television shows including The L Wordand Queer Eye, South Korean composer Jina Hyojin An who won best original score at the Nice International Film Festival, George Shaw who wrote the music for Abominable and the Invisible City, Zong Chiang who recently collaborated with the Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra, and Sid de la Cruz who has written scores for films streamed on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. Please see the full list of participating composers below.

This program is supported in part by a Community Arts Grant from the City of Burbank, our 2024 Season Sponsors BMI and Spectra Creative Agency, and our partners at the Composers Diversity Collective.

THE MUSIC

Original works for flute, oboe, cello, piano, and percussion including

Bla Bla Land, composer Jina Hyojin An

Busy in Place, composer James A. Goins

Crossed Paths, composer Kevin Smithers

Dancing in the Waves, composer George Shaw

The Heist, composer Mary Ancheta

Le Collapsus, composer Cora Chung

Life of Gregory, composer Matthew Wang

A New Place, composer Ghiya Rushidat

The Old West, composer Sid De La Cruz

Q-Anon Canon, composer Pablo R. Langaine

Sapphire & Eliana, composer Tony Morales

Waves, composer Zong Chiang



Helix Collective

Phil Popham, music director & oboe

Sarah Robinson, flute

Chris Ahn, cello

Kathryn Eames, piano

Matthew Ordaz, marimba and drums

SHOUTOUT!

Live Premiere by Helix Collective

Saturday, August 3rd, 7:30pm

The Colony Theatre

555 N 3rd St, Burbank, CA 91502

Tickets $15

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/916773583467

Free Parking

SHOUTOUT! album

6:30pm Pre-Concert Party & Gallery Viewing

7:30pm Concert

8:30 Dessert Bar & Hang with the Artists