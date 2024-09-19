Sierra Club Endorses Eddy Polon for Burbank City Council

Eddy Polon’s campaign for Burbank City Council announced a major endorsement from the Sierra Club, the nation’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization. This endorsement underscores Eddy Polon’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable city planning.

Kim Allender (Chair of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter Political Committee) stated on Eddy’s candidacy, “Eddy Polon’s dedication to protecting our environment and promoting green initiatives aligns with the Sierra Club’s mission. His plans to enhance green spaces, improve public transportation, and reduce our carbon footprint in Burbank show a clear path to a more sustainable future. We are proud to support Eddy’s vision and leadership for the city council.”

This endorsement from the Sierra Club is a significant addition to Eddy Polon’s coalition of supporters, which includes labor unions, community leaders, and incumbent Mayor Nick Schultz, signaling broad-based confidence in his plans for Burbank.

With the backing of the Sierra Club, Eddy Polon is set to champion policies that ensure a cleaner, greener Burbank for future generations.

To learn more about Eddy Polon’s campaign and his environmental initiatives, please visit: www.EddyPolon.com.