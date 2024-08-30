Silent Auction Coming to Support Burbank Animal Shelter

The Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter (VBAS) will hold its Fifth Annual Online Silent Auction Fundraiser: AUCTION FOR ANIMALS 2024, from September 13 through September 15.

Over 300 items will be up for auction, including contributions from Southwest Airlines, Disneyland, Wheel of Fortune, Universal Studios Hollywood, HOOK Burger, Burbank YMCA, Halloween Town, Braun Fitness, Shaolin American Self Defense Academy, LA Mart. Businesses haves also donated retail gift certificates, product gift baskets, wine tastings, restaurant gift cards, and exciting entertainment experiences. Additionally, an incredible selection of Disney, Sports, Animation, and DC Universe memorabilia will be available.

The auction begins online at 8:00 a.m. PST on Friday, September 13, and concludes at 6:00 p.m. PST on Sunday, September 15. All are welcome to join in the fun of bidding and supporting the animals at the shelter.

June 2024 marked an important milestone as VBAS celebrated its 30th anniversary. Over the past three decades, this dedicated organization of more than 100 volunteers and fosters has been committed to helping at-risk animals and working to eliminate animal homelessness in the Burbank community. VBAS has proudly supported the Burbank Animal Shelter by funding life-saving care and enrichment programs, providing crucial support to animals needing extra care until they can find their forever homes. All funds raised go directly to supporting the needs of the animals.