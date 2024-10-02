Slice House Wows Burbank With Top-Notch Pizza, Solid Menu

Slice House has landed in Downtown Burbank’s Palm Plaza, bringing top-notch pizza, with a large variety of crust and topping options, salads, sides and a range of drinks including sodas, beer and wine to the pedestrian-friendly area across from the AMC 16 Theatres.

For those who’ve been lucky enough to try Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Tony Gemignani’s world-famous pizza joint in San Francisco, the flavors and textures of his fast casual chain of Slice House restaurants are a solid reminder of the landmark’s absolutely excellent offerings. Gemignani has franchised his proprietary dough and sauce into a fast-growing empire across the United States.

“It is such an honor to announce our third Slice House by Tony Gemignani location in Southern California and our first here in Burbank,” Vinny Margott, the restaurant’s owner, said in a press release.

“With two other outposts in Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley, we have witnessed first-hand the incredible response to Tony’s award-winning pizzas, both amongst new customers and long-time fans, and are confident that his artisanal style, creative approach, and fun concept will quickly become a staple in Burbank’s bustling city center. Our prime location on Palm Plaza makes Slice House Burbank the perfect spot for professionals and neighbors to grab a bite at lunchtime, visit for happy hour, or enjoy a casual late-night scene when there are movies premiering or other special events happening in town.” Prosciutto, ricotta and ricotta-stuffed sqaush blossoms are the stars of this thin crust slice. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We’ve been to Slice House several times since the August opening and have enjoyed the food and atmosphere every visit. While we haven’t yet tried the Grandma crust, the other three styles (New York, Sicilian and Detroit) are fantastic. New York is perfectly made thin crust, Sicilian is soft and nicely chewy thick crust and Detroit is a winner with a crispy edges and a layer of cheese on top of a thick square crust.

All pizzas are available with any crust and topping combination for a whole pie. The restaurant’s daily slice offerings rotate, with a variety of popular combinations and crusts. Gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options are available, as well as fresh pasta, wings, salads and regular lunch and happy hour specials. Wise Guy (back) and Veggie pizzas on New York crust at Slice House. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Meatball sub is terrific, with three meatballs, flavorful sauce and melted cheese on a soft roll. Meatballs, Italian sausage and garlic bread are also on the menu, along with desserts and a nice selection of cold draft beer and bottled drinks.

Bathrooms are clean, seating inside and out is plentiful and free parking is available in the adjoining parking garage. Staff are friendly and very knowledgeable about the menu.

Slice House in Burbank earns a Tops In Town for excellent food, friendly service and a comfortable and clean dining room.

Restaurant Info: Slice House is located at 108 E. Palm Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502. (818) 805-1778. Slice House is open Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Slice House Burbank receives: Tops In Town

