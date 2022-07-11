On Saturday, July 10th, the Burbank Police Department and the Burbank Police Foundation partnered with Sliders Bakery & Ice Cream Factory to bring the community together for their first ever ice cream social event. The event showcased the launch of a new limited flavor in honor of the police department called “Take a Scoop Out Of Crime.”

BPD at Sliders Ice Cream (© Ross A Benson)

Community Resource Officer, Detective Karissa Peltier, helped to organize the event and worked with Sliders to create the perfect summer flavor that both kids and adults would love. “Take a Scoop Out of Crime” is made with a blue-colored cake batter ice cream and ribbons of Oreo crunch, M&M’s, and summertime marshmallows. It’s the perfect medley of all your favorite desserts rolled up into one.

During the two-hour event, Sliders was bursting at the seams with people in line to get a taste of the blue-colored ice cream. Lines of people waited under the neon signs inside the shop before leaving with a smile and a scoop. The Burbank Police Foundation purchased the ice cream so that it could be given out to guests at the event to try for free. By the end of the social, over 200 scoops of “Take a Scoop Out Of Crime” ice cream were given out.

BPD at Sliders Ice Cream (© Ross A Benson)

Detective Peltier was excited to kick off the summer with the ice cream social and get out in the community. “These events are for community outreach and to act as an outlet to come and talk to officers and enjoy themselves,” said Peltier. City council members Sharon Springer and Nick Schultz came by to greet guests and try out the flavor for themselves, while other officers popped by to show their support, including Burbank Police Chief Michael Albanese.

“Burbank is a close-knit community. It is events like the BPD Ice Cream Social that give neighbors the chance to meet and enjoy a shared experience. I am grateful to the Burbank Police Department and the Burbank Police Foundation for organizing such a fun and well-attended community event,” said Schultz. “I also appreciate the collaborative efforts made by the staff of Sliders Bakery and Ice Cream Factory to create a special ice cream flavor for this event. Moving forward, I believe that our residents will embrace these community-building events as we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Burbank Police cadets had a tent at the event and gave out water bottles, stickers, pens, and other police novelty items to kids dawning blue tongues and teeth from devouring up scoops of the “Take a Bite Out Of Crime” ice cream. The event was felt as a huge success by both Sliders and the Burbank Police Department, and even more so by the community that came out to enjoy it.