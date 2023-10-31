Small Fire at Burroughs High Quickly Extinguished

On Thursday, October 30 at 1:00 pm, the Burbank Fire Department was called to Burroughs to help with a small fire that had reportedly started in a trash can.

Burroughs Principal Kenny Knoop was able to extinguish the fire with a dry chemical fire extinguisher just before the arrival of the firefighters.

According to spokesperson Cindy Quiterio of the Burbank Unified School District, “Students were evacuated to the baseball field, and there are no injuries and no serious damage. Linda Junge and Sharon Cuseo went to the site to assist with the evacuation.” she said in an email response to the incident.

She said that the Fire Department supported the school by resetting the alarm and helping with fans to dissipate the smoke and dry chemical used from the area. Students were out of class for about one hour before resuming their normal schedules.