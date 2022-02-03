Smash and Grab Auto Burglar Nabbed by Burbank Police Detectives

A North Hollywood man has been arrested in connection with a spree of daytime vehicle burglaries.

On January 18, 2022, the Burbank Police Department took five vehicle burglary reports. These incidents took place in the 1800 block of Empire Avenue, 1900 block of Empire Avenue, and 1600 block of Maria Street. The suspect entered each vehicle by smashing a window.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the locations, which provided footage of the suspect and his vehicle. On February 2, 2022, at about 3:00 p.m., Burbank Police Detectives located the vehicle and suspect depicted in the surveillance video as he was driving through the City of Burbank. Detectives watched the suspect drive into the parking structure at 2301 W. Magnolia Blvd., where they saw him smash the window of a vehicle and take property from within.

The suspect was detained as he was attempting to leave the structure with the stolen property. Detectives later served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, in North Hollywood, and recovered stolen items from the thefts that occurred on January 18, 2022, as well as property belonging to other victims of identity theft.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Michael White of North Hollywood. Mr. White was booked for seven counts of 459 PC – Burglary and one count of 530.5(a) PC – Identity Theft. Mr. White is being held in lieu of $190,000 bail and is due to appear in court on February 4, 2022. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.