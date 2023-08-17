‘Sniff Bandit’ Released from Custody, Back on the Streets

According to a report from KTLA, the man accused of invading the privacy of a TicTok influencer at Barnes & Noble Bookstore last week has been released from custody allegedly due to jail overcrowding the morning after his arrest.

Glendale Police arrested him for an unrelated charge and according to Burbank Police arrest reports last week, he was never arrested for a crime in Burbank.

When myBurbank asked about the video and what was being done last week, Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department sent out an email that the man had been arrested in Glendale by Glendale police. “The incident was reported directly to the Burbank Police and has been under investigation. The incident was captured on video and viewed as an invasion of privacy. Investigators are also aware of other potential victims.”

They never gave us the suspect’s name or a reason for the arrest (which was not related to the incident in Burbank). They also did not supply a mug shot even though they said in the email, “Investigators are also aware of other potential victims.”

The victim, identified as Michaela Witter told KTLA, “We have to find our own protection,” Witter said. “Until he does something worse, [the police] are not going do anything and I’m scared.”

According to the report, the suspect, Calese Crowder was arrested by Glendale police on August 11 (the alleged incident in Burbank took place on August 7) and was in court on August 15 where he was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 52 weeks of sexual impulse rehabilitation therapy. He was released from custody the following morning due to overcrowding.

KTLA also reported that Witter told them that “She later discovered Crowder has a long criminal history, including serving eight years in prison for peeping, prowling and burglarizing homes.”

Burb ank police have not commented on the situation since their initial email that only said, “The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time.”