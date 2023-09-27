Snoop Dogg’s Interactive Kids Program – Free Event in Burbank

California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a Stride K12-powered online public school, is celebrating a unique partnership with Doggyland, a 3D animated series created by Snoop Dogg, Friday, September 29, 4 – 6 p.m. at the Burbank Marriott Hotel, 2500 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91

Dubbed, Little Paws, Big Impact: Empowering Early Minds Together, this open to the public event will offer opportunities for guests to learn about CAVA’s transitional kindergarten (TK) offerings and the unique partnership with Doggyland in the school’s curriculum. Guests can enjoy a special performance by Doggyland’s very own star Bow Wizzle, Hip Hop for Change kid DJs, special guest Chef Kalani, snacks and refreshments, dancing, face painting, giveaways, and a special prize for the first 100 TK kids to arrive.

“At Stride, we understand the importance of meeting students where they are,” said Niyoka McCoy, Stride’s Chief Learning Officer. “As countless studies have shown, the art of music can improve students’ reading, comprehension, and memory skills. Through this partnership, we’re supporting students’ learning goals, keeping them engaged, and helping them have fun along the way.”

In each Doggyland lesson, the cast of vibrant characters is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop Dogg, the main character who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast. Students can engage in topics—related to letter and number recognition, sharing, colors, the importance of accepting others and practicing good habits, among other subjects—using interactive tools such as drawing, drag and drop tools, voice recording, and offline activities.

“Snoop and I are so proud to partner with Stride on this exciting collection of innovative, family-friendly musically-based content,” said Claude Brooks, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Doggyland. “Through this partnership, even more students will learn the social, emotional, and cognitive skills they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”



Stride educators can select resources from the Doggyland collection based on each learner’s specific needs and preferences. This includes video content, brain breaks, and full lessons.

For event registration, visit https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4356587/E165F09A46379088DC8788CD8F0D033B.