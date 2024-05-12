Soccer Club Presents Jersey to Vice Mayor

Local United Premier Soccer League squad LA10 FC presented one of its jerseys to Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez before the start of its home game against Autobahn SC on Saturday at Memorial Field.



Perez, who played on the soccer team at Burroughs High, was met by several members of the squad, who like her come from families originally from Guatemala and El Salvador.



The jersey presented to Perez is one with the last name of the team’s co-owner Alessandro Del Piero, who was member of the 2006 Italian World Cup championship team.

