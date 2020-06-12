Some Burbank Athletic Facilities, Including Verdugo Pool, to Open

On Monday, June 15, 2020 Burbank will open the Verdugo Aquatic Facility (VAF). Class offerings, times, lap swim hours, and other programs will operate in a reduced capacity to allow for proper physical distancing.

With guidance from the County of Los Angeles, additional safety protocols will be in place. Signage will be posted at the entrance and throughout the VAF. While visiting the Verdugo Aquatic Facility, please adhere to all safety guidelines and signage.

Resident aquatic class registration will begin on Monday, June 22, 2020. Non­resident registration will begin on Monday, June 29, 2020. The parking lot directly adjacent to the Verdugo Aquatic Facility will be open. The McCambridge Pool will remain closed for the summer 2020 season.

Day Camps

On Monday, June 15, 2020 Burbank will resume offering Summer Daze camps for youth ages 51/ 2 -14. This full day camp will be offered at McCambridge, Olive, Verdugo Recreation Centers, and Robert Gross Park.

With guidance from the County of Los Angeles, additional camp safety protocols will be in place including signage, health screening of campers and staff, reduced capacity, social distancing, frequent handwashing, cleaning, and sanitizing. Limited spaces are still available please register at

www.burbankparks.com

Tennis and Pickleball Courts Update

The Burbank Tennis Center, tennis courts located at various parks and the outdoor Pickleball courts located at Maxam Park remain open.

Trails and Parks Update

The Stough Canyon and Wildwood Canyon trails are open along with corresponding parking lots adjacent to the trailheads.

Trail users older than two years will be required to wear face coverings at trailheads, in parking lots, and destination points along trails. While on trails, please adhere to all signage and check the websites for specific health and safety requirements.

City of Burbank parks and park restrooms remain open. However, all recreation indoor facilities and outdoor amenities are closed. This includes, but is not limited to: recreations centers, picnic areas, senior centers, nature center, playgrounds, basketball courts, fitness equipment, and ballfields.