Son of Monsterpalooza Comes to Burbank This Weekend

Son of Monsterpalooza is returning this Halloween season to the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center on October 14-16, 2022. The three day event features award-winning artists, live makeup demonstrations, over 150 exhibitors, photo ops with film cast members, a costume contest and more.

Monsterpalooza is an internationally known expo for fans and professionals of film, makeup, special effects, collectible toys, art and monsters. The event became so large that Son of Monsterpalooza was created to fill the fall void and bring monster lovers together once more.

The event will take place at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport hotel’s convention center in Burbank across from the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Ticket prices range from $30-$40 depending on the day of attendance, and kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult. The event will run Friday, October 14th from 6:00pm-11:00pm and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00am-6:00pm.

Photo taken by: Franklin Madriz

Pro photo-ops are available to meet a number of film cast members throughout the three days and range in price from $40 to $230. Some of the guests you can meet include Weird Science actors Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan-Mitchell Smith, Shazam actor Jack Dylan Grazer, Linda Blair from The Exorcist (Sunday only), and The Haunting of Hill House cast members Julian Hilliard, Kate Parker, and Violet McGraw. Photo ops are also available with cast from A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, numerous Halloween films, Child’s Play director, writer, and producer Tom Holland, cast from Prey and Twin Peaks, plus many more.

Special event presentations will be taking place throughout the three day event including a Hellraiser Judgement panel and film viewing on Friday, a cast discussion from Chucky season 2 on Saturday, and cast reminisce from the 1987 Robocop film on Sunday. For more information including a full list photo ops, exhibitors, and presentations visit their website here.

On Saturday, October 15th, Son of Monsterpalooza will host a costume contest at the event, sponsored by Cinema Makeup School. Pre-judging will begin at 3:30pm and the contest will take place at 4:00pm with special guest judges. Kids are welcome to join in the kids division contest and contestants could win up to $500 cash.

For tickets to Son of Monsterpalooza visit their website here.