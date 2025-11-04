Spa Day for Family Caregivers Set for Nov. 10

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to show support and honor our nation’s vital caregivers. As part of this commemoration, Leeza’s Care Connection and Beauty Bus are hosting a Spa Day on Monday, Nov. 10, at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. This free event is open to anyone caring for a family member or friend with a medical condition. Reservations are required. To reserve a space, call 818-847-3686, or email daphne@leezascareconnection.org.

“It’s important to hold onto yourself while caring for someone you love,” said Brianna Ziegler, managing director at Leeza’s Care Connection. “This Caregiver Spa Day is an opportunity to pamper those who spend so much time caring for others.”

Leeza’s Care Connection–the signature program of The Leeza Gibbons Memory Foundation –offers support, resources and connections for caregivers.

The annual Caregiver Spa Day is hosted by Leeza’s Care Connection, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, and Beauty Bus, and is supported in part by a Community Events and Program Grant from the City of Burbank. The event will include hand massages, mini-manicures, haircuts and styling, barbering, as well as makeup services and mini-facials.

For more information, call 818-847-3686.