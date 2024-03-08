Spring Egg-Stravaganza Returns to McCambridge Park March 23

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Spring Egg-Stravaganza. This event is open to the public and will take place at McCambridge Park located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank.

The Spring Egg-Stravaganza will feature various engaging activities and entertainment, including egg hunts, games, prizes, and photo opportunities with the special guest, The Bunny. Egg hunts are available for children ages 10 years and under, with five egg hunts organized by age group. Additionally, attendees can learn about proper bunny care from the Burbank Animal Shelter.

The event is open to the public; however, pre-registration for the egg hunt is required with a $5 fee due at sign-up. Register online at www.Burbankparks.com.

For more information about this event, visit www.BurbankCA.gov/EggStrav or call (818) 238-5353.