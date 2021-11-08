Springer Appointed to the League of California Cities Housing, Community, and Economic Development Policy Committee

The League of California Cities has appointed Burbank Councilmember Sharon Springer to the Housing, Community, and Economic Development (HCED) Policy Committee as a representative of the Mayors and Council Members Department.

The role of the HCED Policy Committee is to review issues related to general plans and zoning, housing, rent control, land use regulation, development fees, building standards, and economic development policy including redevelopment and enterprise zones.

“I am truly honored to be appointed to the League of California Cities HCED Policy Committee,” said Councilmember Springer. “The League of California Cities is a great association and the HCED Policy Committee proactively works to find solutions for issues such as housing supply. I look forward to working with the Committee.”

The League of California Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect cities.