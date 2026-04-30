St. Finbar Parish School Celebrates 80 Years with Annual Fiesta Weekend

A beloved Burbank community tradition returns as St. Finbar Parish School proudly celebrates its 80th anniversary with its annual Fiesta, a three-day event filled with carnival games, cultural foods, family fun, entertainment, and celebration of faith and community.

Kicking off Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3, 2026, this milestone Fiesta promises something for everyone, bringing together generations of families, alumni, and neighbors to honor eight decades of education, connection, and tradition.

Event Highlights:

Friday, May 1 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, May 2 | 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Carnival games, food, live entertainment, and more

Carnival games, food, live entertainment, and more Sunday, May 3 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Full day of festivities

Bingo at 1:00 PM (Cash prizes; must be 18+ to play)

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy:

Live music and entertainment

Silent auction baskets ($250 minimum value): Pokemon Cards, Spa/Beauty, Lottery Scratchers, Magic Castle, Wine, and many more!

Delicious food: Vietnamese, Filipino, Mexican/Latin, American (Tri-tip, Burgers)

Desserts: Funnel cake, mini pancakes, brownies, and additional sweets

Soft drinks and a full bar

Opportunity Drawing with a $10,000 grand prize (tickets just $5!)

(tickets just $5!) Carnival games and family-friendly fun

“This year’s Fiesta is especially meaningful as we celebrate 80 years of faith, education, and community,” said Principal Rosselle Azar. “St. Finbar has been a cornerstone of Burbank for generations, and this event is a joyful way to honor our past while bringing our community together for the future.”

PTO President Joseph Mancuso added, “The Fiesta is more than an event; it’s a tradition that connects families, alumni, and neighbors. Whether you’ve been part of our school for years or are visiting for the first time, there’s something here for everyone. We’re excited to welcome the entire community.”

The Fiesta will take place at the school campus:

2120 W. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91506

www.saintfinbar.org

St. Finbar Parish School invites Burbank and surrounding communities to join in this special 80th anniversary celebration. Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled weekend of laughter, memories, and community spirit.