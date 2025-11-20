St. Finbar Volleyball Completes Undefeated Season

Vikings win all eight matches they played in.

St. Finbar Parish School’s Girls B Volleyball recently completed the fall 2025 season unbeaten in eight matches.

Competing in the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), the team earned victories over St. Charles, St. Francis De Sales, St. Francis Xavier and St. Patrick parochial schools.

“We are incredibly proud of these young athletes,” said Principal Rosselle Azar. “Their hard work, commitment to one another, and enthusiasm for the game reflect the spirit of St. Finbar’s mission to develop confident, well-rounded students.”

The team, which is made up of fourth through sixth graders, includes Lizzy Aguilar, Gia de la Cruz, Olivia Garcia, Mackenzie Izzo, Juliet Keefer, Eleanor Lee, Zoey Leon, Elizabeth Reiley, Alexa Rodriguez, Victoria Rodriguez and Camila Verdin.

Coach Robert de la Cruz praised his players for their efforts.

“The team showed tremendous growth each week. Their undefeated season is a testament not only to their talent, but to the supportive community around them,” he said.