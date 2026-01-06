St. Francis Xavier Mock Trial Team Makes School History

In just its first full year of competition, the St. Francis Xavier School Mock Trial team wowed the competition making it all the way to the semi-finals and carving their way into school history.

The St. Francis Xavier (SFX) Lancers advanced all the way to the semi-finals of the California Mock Trial program, finishing in the top four schools in Los Angeles County out of more than 150 competing teams. Their last trial fell just a few points short of moving them onto the finals, but their accomplishment for their first year showed the dedication and talent of the middle school students.

California Mock Trial, run statewide by Teach Democracy (formerly Constitutional Rights Foundation), is a highly demanding simulation of a criminal trial based on California law and local rules of evidence. Students assume the roles of prosecution and defense attorneys, witnesses, bailiffs, and court clerks, while real judges and attorneys preside over and score the trials. The competition requires students to think critically, speak persuasively, and work seamlessly as a team, all under strict time limits.

“Mock Trial has really been an amazing opportunity for me and has opened my eyes to a career in law,” said eighth-grade Prosecuting Attorney, Carolina Thiele. “You learn so much, gain such good friendships, and strengthen many skills, like public speaking and writing.”

For the SFX Lancers, success came through commitment and consistency. Students practiced three days a week for two hours, in addition to independent preparation and class time, and extra coaching from the Burbank High School Mock Trial team which made it into the top 20 schools during the competition. Their hard work paid off as the team won all preliminary rounds, earning unanimous ballots and bypassing the knockout round, a distinction achieved by only five schools out of 129, and advancing them directly to the quarterfinals.

“When we started on this venture, I decided I was going to treat them just like high schoolers with the same expectations and rules,” said David Diamond, the team’s attorney coach. “To no one’s surprise, they accepted the challenge and excelled. I think we all agree and share in the pride we feel for the work and effort that this team has put in. They have been amazing.”

This year’s fictitious case centered on a cooking show competition, in which one contestant was accused of poisoning the head judge with a deadly mushroom found in a local forest. Each team was required to call four witnesses, conduct four direct examinations and four cross-examinations, make legal objections, and manage precise timekeeping. The SFX team mastered 17 permitted legal objections and 13 exceptions to the hearsay rule, an impressive achievement for a middle school team competing at a countywide level. 2025 St. Francis Xavier Mock Trial Team

“I am so incredibly proud of this Mock Trial Team. They were ready for a challenge: they put in the work (a lot of work) and I believe all of them exceeded their individual expectations,” said Allana Barton, SFX teacher and Mock Trial Coach. “Their confidence grew with each success. Besides making school history, there was a special bond that was created.”

For many of the students, Mock Trial became a defining experience. Eighth-grade Defense Attorney Madison Buhen said the program pushed her out of her comfort zone and show her how important teamwork is. “Every question and objection mattered. It was challenging, but it helped me become a more confident speaker,” she added.

Barton also credited the parents who supported the team throughout the season. “From the afternoon snacks and Sunday practices to the court appearances and after-trial dinners, the enthusiasm and support meant the world to me and to the team,” she said.

The team’s excellence was further recognized by Teach Democracy, which awarded Honorable Recognitions to three SFX students — Carolina Thiele and Mason Homayounian as prosecuting attorneys, and Madison Buhen as a defense attorney. The honor places them among the top 10 attorneys in the entire program out of 387 prosecution attorneys and 387 defense attorneys countywide.

Despite falling just a few points short of advancing to the finals, the season concluded on a high note. St. Francis Xavier’s 2025 Mock Trial team finished in the top four schools in Los Angeles County, surpassing hundreds of competitors and setting a new benchmark for the program.