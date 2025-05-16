St. Francis Xavier School Teacher Accused of Lewd Acts With a Minor

Dimitri Altobar

A local physical education teacher has been arrested following an investigation into inappropriate contact with a student.

On May 14, 2025, investigators with the Burbank Police Department arrested 33-year-old Dimitri Altobar, of Burbank (depicted in the photo above), on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor.

The weekslong investigation has revealed that Mr. Altobar had inappropriate contact with a student while entrusted in his official capacity as a physical education teacher at St. Francis Xavier School in Burbank. Mr. Altobar has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has since reviewed the case and filed five counts of committing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 years against Mr. Altobar. His bail has been set at $100,000.00 pending arraignment later today in Los Angeles Superior Court.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.

