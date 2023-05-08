St. Robert Bellarmine Art Show Highlights Students Skills

On May 4th, 2023, St. Robert Bellarmine School in Burbank, California, hosted an immersive art show that left attendees in awe. The show was put together by the school’s art teacher, Mrs. Tiffany Bakas, who worked alongside talented students from TK through 8th grade.

The art show was a perfect end-of-the-year celebration for the students, as it showcased all the artwork they had been working on. The show’s theme was centered around zoo animals and sea creatures, and it was truly a sight to behold.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Attendees were treated to a wide variety of art, including depictions of elephants, giraffes, lions, sloths, flamingos, and many other wild animals. However, the highlight of the show was the aquarium room, which used a black light to create an incredible display of under the sea creatures. Whale and water sound effects were added to make the experience even more realistic.

The art show was a huge success, with over 150 people in attendance. Parents, students, and members of the community were all impressed by the talent and creativity of the young artists. Mrs. Bakas was thrilled with the turnout and the positive response to the show.

“I am so proud of all the hard work and dedication that the students put into this art show,” Mrs. Bakas said. “It was truly an immersive experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase their incredible talent.”