St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic School Marks 90th Anniversary

St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic School (SRB) officially launched its 90th-anniversary celebration yesterday with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony at its historic 5th Street campus. Held in partnership with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, the event celebrated nearly a century of faith-based academic excellence and community leadership in the heart of Burbank.

The morning’s festivities showcased the school’s spirit, featuring a flag-raising by the Color Guard and performances by the SRB instrumental band. The school’s Cheer Team warmly welcomed the guests. Fr. Marco Ortiz, Pastor of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, opened the ceremony with a blessing, reflecting on the school’s foundational role in the community since 1936.

St Robert Ribbon Cutting (Photo by Ross A Benson)

In partnership with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony brought together a distinguished group of local and state representatives, community members, school alumni, the parish council, and representatives from the Burbank Chamber to honor the school’s enduring legacy.

Burbank City Council Member Christopher Rizzotti presented the school with an official city certificate. Additional commendations were awarded by representatives from the offices of Assembly Member Nick Schultz, Senator Caroline Menjivar, and LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Cheryl Fox, Membership Director of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, formally welcomed the school into this new chapter of partnership, presenting a certificate to honor the school’s enduring economic and social impact on the city.

Founded in 1936, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic School currently serves students from Transitional Kindergarten through 8th Grade. Known for its rigorous curriculum and service-oriented mission, SRB continues to prepare students to lead with both intellect and faith.