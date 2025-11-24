Statement From BUSD Regarding the Death of Burbank Police K-9 “Spike”

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we share the passing of K9 Spike, a brave and cherished member of the Burbank Police Department. Spike gave his life in the line of duty after being struck by gunfire during a critical incident involving an armed suspect.

K9 Spike was far more than a service animal, he was a loyal partner and a symbol of courage. Known for his gentle nature off duty and his steadfast determination while serving, Spike embodied the highest ideals of dedication and protection. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.

On behalf of the Burbank Unified School District, we extend our deepest condolences and unwavering support to Spike’s handler, his family, and the entire Burbank Police Department. We stand united with our law enforcement partners during this time of profound loss and honor Spike’s ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding our community.

Our schools and district community join together in gratitude for Spike’s service and reaffirm our commitment to working closely with Burbank PD to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, support staff, administrators, and families.

In Partnership,

Dr. Oscar Macias

Interim Superintendent