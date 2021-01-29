Storms Roll Through Burbank with Minimal Damage

As the third storm rolls through Burbank today, so far there has been very little damage caused.

There were no fire calls in Burbank related to the rain but firefighters did respond to the I-5 Freeway on Thursday night at 9:54 pm for a traffic accident for a vehicle that had rolled over.

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

There was some minor flooding recorded at various intersections at the height of the rain.

The myBurbank Weather Center reported the storm had dropped 2.06 inches of rain as of 3 pm on Friday to make the season’s total 4.28 inches. The high on Friday got up to a brisk 52 degrees.

The next storm has a 30% chance of hitting on Tuesday.

Photo By: Edward Tovmassian