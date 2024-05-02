Stough Canyon Hiking Trail to Close for Two Days for Maintenance

The City of Burbank has announced that from May 8-9, 2024, the Stough Canyon Hiking Trail will be closed for grading maintenance. This work is crucial for enhancing the safety and accessibility of the hiking trail, particularly in preparation for the upcoming fire season. Please avoid the area.
