Stough Canyon Hiking Trail to Close for Two Days for Maintenance

By
Staff
-
0
139
Stough Canyon Hiking Trail- file photo (Photo By Ross A. Benson)

The City of Burbank has announced that from May 8-9, 2024, the Stough Canyon Hiking Trail will be closed for grading maintenance. This work is crucial for enhancing the safety and accessibility of the hiking trail, particularly in preparation for the upcoming fire season. Please avoid the area.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Water and Power
Hollywood Production Center

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR