Street Sweeping and Overtime Parking Violations to Resume October 1

The City of Burbank and Burbank Police Department will resume parking enforcement for street sweeping and overtime parking violations beginning on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Parking enforcement will begin with warnings being issued from October 1, 2020 through October 14, 2020. Parking enforcement citations will be issued beginning on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

For more information related to street sweeping services, please call (818) 238-3800.

For questions related to the issuance of parking citations, please call (818) 238-3101