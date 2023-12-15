Stroke Support Group Launching at Providence Saint Joseph

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and the American Heart Association will jointly host a new support group for stroke survivors and their loved ones beginning in January.

The meetings will be held bimonthly from 12-1 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan. 10; March 13; May 8; July 10; Sept. 11; and Nov. 13.

Participants will discover tools and resources for recovery while enjoying a complimentary heart-healthy lunch. For questions or registration, visit tinyurl.com/c56b2mve.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is located at 501 S. Buena Vista St. The meetings will be held in the North Tower, 5th floor dining room. Parking will be validated.

As a certified comprehensive stroke center, Providence Saint Joseph offers the highest level of stroke care. Providence is a proud local sponsor of the AHA’s Live Fierce: Reduce Your Risk campaign.