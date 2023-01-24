Stroke Survivors and Their Caregivers Have New Support Groups

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has teamed up with The Stroke Channel TV to offer two support groups—one for stroke survivors and one for caregivers. Led by podcast host and stroke survivor Christopher Ewing, these helpful meetings feature discussions with stroke survivors, interviews with top professionals in the medical field and more.

The group for stroke survivors meets from 10 to 11 a.m. every Thursday at Providence Saint Joseph, 501 S. Buena Vista St., Burbank. Parking is validated and light refreshments are provided. A Zoom link is available for those unable to attend in person.

The support group for caregivers is held every Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom only.

Ewing created the television network The Stroke Channel TV, and the radio podcast, Life After Stroke, after his own stroke experience left him with many questions about stroke and his future. Searching for answers, he encountered many excellent medical professionals–doctors, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, etc.–who help stroke survivors get their lives back.

“These professionals have a wealth of information on the topic of stroke,” said Ewing. “And I would find myself often saying ‘other stroke survivors need to hear this information.’”

To RSVP for either group, call (818) 925-4343 or send an email to mail@thestrokechannel.tv. To learn more, visit TheStrokeChannel.TV.