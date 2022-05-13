Students Show Off Their Wearable Art at Trashion Show Event

At the April Magnolia Park Night Out event, the Burbank Eco Council held a Trashion Show in honor of Earth Day. The Trashion Show was established to raise awareness on recycling and waste reduction by encouraging Burbank students to create wearable art using things that could be considered garbage. Kids showed off their innovations at the event by walking down a runway and posing for pictures in front of the Burbank Eco Council backdrop.

Photo Courtesy of Burbank ECO Council

Trashion is a combination of the words trash and fashion and the idea was generated to celebrate environmentalism and spark a conversation about recycling. The Burbank Eco Council is a group of passionate parents, students, and community members who work together to share environmental mindfulness among Burbank students.

39 submissions from grades K-12 students were sent in by the April 11th deadline and winners were announced during a virtual presentation. The judges included JP Karliak, a voice over actor known for Boss Baby, Jasmine Nyende, and Amy Hammes. $100 cash prizes were awarded to four students in the categories of K-2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th-8th, and 9th-12th. Somt students were awarded honorable mentions for things like “Most Creative Reuse” and “Refashioned Spirit Award.”

3rd-5th grade winner, Rosie Schofield

During the Magnolia Park Night Out event in April, the Burbank Eco Council joined in with the Burbank artists set up inside the parking lot of UMe Credit Union to hold their Trashion Show. Sponsors of the show were Burbank Arts, Burbank Recycle Center, Sustainable Burbank Commission, UMe Credit Union, RPM Talent Agency, Burbank Art Association and the Magnolia Park Merchants Association.

Photo Courtesy of Burbank ECO Council

Kids posed for pictures and strutted in their repurposed outfits to music provided by live bands from the Burbank Music Academy and BUSD Board of Education member, Armond Aghakhanian, who was set up as a DJ for the night.

See below for a list of winners and honorable mentions. To watch the Earth Day 2022 Virtual Trashion Showcase CLICK HERE.

Winners

K – 2nd: Milena Medoza (Roosevelt)

3rd – 5th: Rosalind “Rosie” Schofield (Bret Harte)

6th – 8th: Syana Ford (John Muir)

9th – 12th: Finn Krol & Zoe VerGow (Burroughs)

Most Wearable / Extended Usability: Annabella Jaime (Emerson)

Best Accessories: Bea Park, Nana Bhambi, Josie Robinson, Ava Tashjian, Jacob Bowers, Lauren Matlock, Bianca Manganaan, Paris Tesfu, Aayush Bhambi

Most Actual Trash: Tegan Raftery (Emerson)

Most Creative Reuse: Ruth Tamae (Miller)

“Least Trashy”: Stella Valenciano (Jefferson)

Refashioned Spirit Award: Kathryn Ericson (Emerson)