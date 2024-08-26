Studio Hope Opens its Doors in Burbank’s Popular Magnolia Park



Bringing Vintage, Artisan and Curated Thrift to Benefit People and Pets



Studio Hope, a unique boutique featuring vintage, artisan, and curated thrift, is

thrilled to open its doors. With a focus on sustainability and giving back, Studio Hope offers an

eclectic shopping experience for everyone.



When you walk into Studio Hope you are immediately greeted by original artwork and vintage

treasures. As you travel through the store you find artisan jewelry, new and vintage designer

apparel, accessories, men’s and women’s clothing, collectibles and more. We periodically host

pet adoptions and creative activities.



We are located at 817 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank, CA and are open Wednesday through

Saturday from 11am to 6pm and on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. There is a beautiful giant mural

of a peacock named Saffire painted by international street artist @msoa_art for shoppers and

visitors to take selfies to share on their social media.



Studio Hope is more than just a place to shop – it’s a place to make a difference. All proceeds

from Studio Hope will go towards supporting two 501c3 organizations that benefit both people

and pets in need of a second chance.



Lori Hartwell, who was diagnosed with kidney failure as a child, founded Renal Support

Network in 1993 to provide education and hope to others who are battling this illness and to

encourage them to never give up hope. Lori and her husband Dean launched Paws Fur Hope

Pet Rescue in 2020 to help other orphaned pets have a second chance. These two organizations

have made a profound impact, by helping people who are coping with kidney disease for 30

years, and over 250 orphaned animals find a forever home.



“Diagnosed with kidney disease at a young age is challenging, it was my black rescue poodle,

Pepi, who helped me find the will to live. I survived 13 years of dialysis and am now thriving with

my fourth kidney transplant. I am proud to be able to assist my peers through RSNHope.org to

learn how to navigate care and connect with someone who has been there, as well as rescue

and give orphaned pets a second chance” Says Hartwell.



At Studio Hope, we believe in the power of second chances. We empower people who have

learned they have kidney disease by helping them understand their options, navigate the

process, and assure them they are not alone in their journey. We also provide a loving home for

orphaned pets. We embrace the concepts of renewal, hope, and compassion. Studio Hope aims

to revive forgotten treasures, honor the past, and create a sustainable future while building a

community around the causes we support.

Studio Hope will also offer speakers to present at your event at no cost, either virtually or in

person, on topics related to pet adoption, kidney disease, and organ donation.

Studio Hope accepts donations. All donations are tax deductible. If you are interested, please

visit our website where you can find a list of items we accept and drop off times. Studio Hope is

a program of Renal Support Network.



For more information, please visit Studio Hope’s website at www.StudioHopeStore.org or

follow us on Instagram and TikTok @StudioHope_Burbank and Facebook@StudioHope.