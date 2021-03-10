Submissions Wanted for Burbank For Armenia Public Art Project

Burbank for Armenia is calling all young artists to participate in the first-ever Burbank for Armenia Public Art Project, an opportunity for young talent to create a first of its kind mural art piece for a Burbank Armenian-owned small business. The theme of the art project is Armenian Roots. Burbank youth ages 13-21 are invited to submit their proposals at www.burbankforarmenia.com starting now through March 19, 2021.

The Burbank for Armenia Board, consisting of a variety of professionals including a Commissioner from the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, will review the artist applications and mural proposals and select one artist that best represents the theme and mission of Burbank for Armenia. The selected artist will be matched with a Burbank Armenian-owned business, given a stipend, and timeline to complete the mural. Upon completion of the mural, an unveiling event will be organized commemorating this historic project.

“We are excited to host this public art project for the community. Our goal with this event is to highlight a young artist and give them the opportunity to create a lasting art piece for the City of Burbank. We’re hopeful that this event will increase civic engagement amongst the youth of Burbank and increase awareness about Armenian art and culture,” said Burbank for Armenian Chairman Romik Yaghoobimashi.

Burbank for Armenia is a volunteer organization made up of a diverse group of leaders passionate about increasing civic engagement within Burbank’s Armenian residents, supporting Armenian causes, and raising awareness about local and global Armenian-related issues. To learn more about Burbank for Armenia’s efforts or to submit an application for the Burbank for Armenia Public Art Project visit, www.burbankforarmenia.com.