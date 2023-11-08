Success Tutoring Giving Away Tutoring to 22 Families in November

Success Tutoring has announced that they will be giving away an hour of introductory tutoring to 22 families during the month of November.

During the 22 years that they have been servicing the Burbank community, Success Tutoring (and now, Success Tutoring Online) has helped thousands of students with their academic progress and success. Many of these students have achieved their ultimate academic goal of being accepted into the college of their choice.



As a thank you to Burbank and surrounding communities, for all the great support for the past 22 years, Success Tutoring online is offering a FREE, one-hour introductory tutoring session, online, from one of their experienced, professional tutors. Through the month of November, they will choose 5 lucky winners EACH week.



To enter the raffle, participants can fill out the entry form online at this link: https://forms.gle/9EaS45jMmcNVxXjr6.



Owners Armando and Vicky Salcido are excited to be able to introduce more families to the proven success their children can achieve through Success Tutoring Online. Ultimately, they would like to help create a meaningful, positive impact in the field of education, and they’re taking on that challenge, one student at a time!