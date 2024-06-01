Summer Guide for Different Things to do in Burbank

As someone who is spending a too large portion of their summer in the cornfields of Iowa, I’ve cultivated a summer guide for activities in Burbank in an effort to have fun vicariously through you all. So, if you’re out with friends right now and stuck on what to do or where to go, keep reading!

1. St. Francis Xavier Church Carnival

Year after year, the St. Francis Church hosts an amazing 3-day carnival, where you are bound to have fun, run into old classmates, and feel nauseous from all the cotton candy. They bring out carnival rides and games, host raffles, and, my favorite part, face paint. There’s just something about walking around with pink glitter on my face that instantly lifts my mood. This has become a staple event in Burbank, and this year, it will be on June 7th-9th, and something you definitely won’t want to miss.

2. Classic Car Show at Bob’s Big Boy

For all the car enthusiasts, you’ll be excited to know that the iconic Bob’s Big Boy hosts a classic car show every Friday from 4-10 pm. It’s become an attraction not just to Burbank locals but to tourists and, occasionally, Jay Leno.

3. Thrifting

I don’t think people understand how lucky we are to be able to thrift in the media capital of the nation. I mean, no more time browsing for dupes on asseenontv.com because we can get the real thing from our very own town. Burbank has such a cool selection of thrift stores, like “It’s a Wrap” which has pieces from actual films. In fact, Magnolia Blvd just has a bunch of cool shops packed together that are definitely worth a visit.

4. Rock Climbing

I’ll be honest, this is a humbling experience and you’ll be sore for the next week, but rock climbing is truly an enjoyable time, whether you’re with friends or by yourself. Next time you find yourself bored and in need of an adrenaline rush, consider visiting Verdigo Boulders.

4. Library Events

So I know most teens don’t typically spend a summer day in the library anymore, but let’s not dismiss the cool events that they host, like friendship bracelet making, mini art painting, and even games of Dungeons and Dragons. It’s a free and fun way to meet new people and explore your creative side, and more information on all the events can be found on their official website.

5. K1 Speed

Yes, we’re all still grinning from Charles Leclerc’s big win in Monaco, so what better way to spend the day than pretending to be a Formula 1 driver? K1 Speed is an indoor racing arena for both adults and kids that is bound to make you feel just like the Prince of Monaco.

6. Play a Game of Tennis

For those of you who watched Challengers and wanted to be Tashi Duncan(for her tennis skills of course), you’re in luck because the Burbank tennis courts are free and open to the public all year long. I will say it’s a lot harder than it looks, but my friends and I have a lot of fun when we play.

7. Go to an Arcade

We’ve all seen the giant bowling pin at the Burbank Mall, and most of us have also seen the inside of Round 1 Arcade, a fairly new but popular attraction amongst people of all ages. Whether you want to bowl, beat your friends in air hockey, or get scammed by a claw machine, this place has something for everyone!

8. Photobooth Hopping

My friends and I absolutely love vintage cameras and photobooths, and we’ve been on a mission to collect as many photos as possible. Hint, there’s some in Burbank that you may not have noticed otherwise. These are pretty fun to collect, sometimes you’ll see one as you stroll in the mall, but if you’re having a hard time, you can visit photobooth.net and find some near you!

9. Go Geocaching

Now, you might be asking yourselves what a geocache is, and that’s exactly what I said when my friend introduced it to me a year ago. Geocaching is an app on your phone that sends you on mini scavenger hunts. People have hidden objects all over Burbank and left clues for others to find. It’s taken me on so many weird adventures through beautiful scenic routes, and I’ve found really cool old artifacts. If you have a desire to feel like Indiana Jones, this is perfect for you, but just remember, if you ever take an artifact you found, put something in its place so the person after you can find that!

10. Warner Brothers Tour

You knew this one was coming, because it’d be an injustice to our legacy if we didn’t include something about film. If you’re a film buff or if you just want to see a cool contribution Burbank has made to our nation, consider booking a tour and seeing the Warner Brothers lot!