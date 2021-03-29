Sunday Night Multi-Vehicle Accident Winds Up Striking Front of Porto’s Restaurant

Police and a full Fire Department rescue response was dispatched on Sunday night just before 9:00 pm to the corner of Hollywood Way and Magnolia where it was reported that one of the vehicles had also struck the front of Porto’s Restaurant.

According to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department, During their investigation, officers learned that a Chevy Equinox had rear-ended a Toyota Corolla in the area of Magnolia Boulevard and Screenland Drive. The driver of the Chevy failed to stop and exchange information with the driver of the Toyota (Hit and Run).

The driver of the Chevy continued to the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Hollywood Way. The driver of the Chevy entered the intersection on a red light and struck a Scion TC in the intersection. The Chevy then continued and finally struck Porto’s.”

Fire Department personal took about 20 minutes to extricate the victim from the Chevy and immediately took her to a local hospital according to Brimway. “The driver of the Chevy sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local trauma center. The driver of the Scion sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota did not sustain any injuries,” he said.

While the on-scene investigation revealed that both the drivers of the Toyota and Scion were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, “The driver of the Chevy was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Officers also conducted a DUI investigation and had reason to believe the driver of the Chevy was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol,” according to Brimway.

Because of the injuries sustained to the driver of the Chevy, she was not arrested at the scene although Brimway also said that detectives are continuing their investigation and will present this case to the District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.

Luckily, because of the time of the evening of the accident, Porto’s was already closed for the night so customers who are usually in the area hit were not there although employees were still inside.