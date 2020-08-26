Sunrise Rotary Along With Noon Rotary Holding Drive -Thru Food Drive Saturday at Ume

Rotary Clubs members from the Sunrise and Noon Rotary received a call of HELP from BTAC (Burbank Temporary Aid) that they are in a short supply of cans goods and food because of the current COVID situation.

The two clubs thought with current restrictions on social distancing and other precautions what was the best way to collect a large amount of food for BTAC. Anita Hutchinson from Ume Credit Union offered the Credit Union’s parking lot to the groups for the collection event.

This Saturday from 9:00 AM till 2:00 PM they are going to hold a DRIVE-THRU food drive at the Ume Credit Union Parking lot located at 3000 W Magnolia Blvd. Members of both Rotary Clubs will be on hand to remove shopping bags and boxes from your vehicle and make sure they get to BTAC that afternoon.

Everyone is asked to mask-up and stay in your cars as you drive through and the club members will take care of everything it will be CONTACTLESS for everyone making donations.

BTAC has supplied a list of items they are asking for such as Boxes of Macaroni & Cheese, Peanut Buther & Jelly, Boxed Cereals, Canned Fruits and Vegetables, Canned Meats, Rice and Pasta, Pasta Sause, Instant Potatoes, Pancake Mix and Syrup, Trail Mix, Fruit Cups, Powdered Milk, Personal Hygiene Supplies including soap, toothpaste, dental floss, deodorant, etc.