Supervisor Kathryn Barger Endorses Rizzotti for City Council

Lifelong Burbank resident and local small business owner Chris Rizzotti received an endorsement from Kathryn Barger-District 5 Supervisor-County of Los Angeles today in his bid for Burbank City Council.

“Chris has dedicated his career to serving Burbank and investing in quality of life for all residents. His experience and pragmatic approach are critical to serving our communities at this critical time. Chris is exactly the type of public servant Burbank needs, and I’m honored to endorse him. “

If elected to City Council, I look forward to working closely with Supervisor Barger to bring high quality services and programs to improve the quality of life for our Burbank residents.

Rizzotti announced his intention to run in April and has been working tirelessly ever since, meeting with community members and sharing his vision for a better Burbank. Rizzotti has received endorsements from former Assembly Member Mike Gatto of the 43rd District, Burbank Council Member Zizette Mullins, Burbank Police Officers Association, and the Burbank City Employees Association.

Chris Rizzotti is the current Chair of the City of Burbank Planning Board. Rizzotti was President of the Burbank Association of Realtors in 2012, received the Realtor of the Year Award in 2013, was President of the Community Service Foundation in 2013, was a Core Team Member for the Measure S Ballot Initiative, and received an Outstanding Contribution Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. In 2017 received the prestigious Cunningham Community Service Award. He has been active in civic and philanthropic engagement for three decades.

More information about Rizzotti, and details on his vision for Burbank, can be found on his campaign website: www.chrisforburbank.com