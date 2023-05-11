Suspect Rams Into Police Vehicle Trying to Escape Injuring Officer

Three men from Los Angeles are in custody after committing a theft, an assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and leading police on a pursuit Thursday morning.

This morning, at about 05:15 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 300 block of North Avon Street regarding a theft of a catalytic converter in progress. The victim provided officers with a description of the suspects and associated vehicles.

Officers arrived in less than 60 seconds and located the suspects fleeing in two separate vehicles: a grey Dodge Challenger, and a white Cadillac CTS.

The suspects fled north on Avon Street, where the driver of the Dodge intentionally collided with a responding police vehicle. The assault caused significant damage to the police vehicle and injured the officer. The driver and passenger exited the Dodge, entered the Cadillac, and the suspects fled.

Officers attempted to stop the Cadillac, but the driver refused, leading police on a pursuit. The driver of the vehicle committed numerous traffic violations and reached high speeds as he continued through the City of Burbank.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver stopped the vehicle at Magnolia Boulevard and Mariposa Street. Three suspects exited and fled on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued, and the officers quickly apprehended two of the suspects. A perimeter was established, and the third suspect was apprehended.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been examined, treated, and released.

Searches of both suspect vehicles resulted in the recovery of a handgun and evidence further indicating the suspects were involved in the crime of stealing catalytic converters. Detectives are looking into the possibility these same suspects are responsible for additional crimes in Burbank and surrounding cities.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Fernando Garcia, 18-year-old Raybon Johnson, and a 17-year-old male juvenile, all residents of Los Angeles. All three were arrested and booked for multiple felonies and are due to appear in court on May 15, 2023.

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

NOTE: Channel 7 has a helicopter overhead and captured some of the action. You can see it HERE