Suspect Still Outstanding After Shooting in Quiet Burbank Neighborhood

Thursday night around 10 pm, Burbank police received numerous calls of a possible shooting in the area of Frederic and Chandler.

Once they arrived, they found a male adult who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm near Florence and Chandler. Paramedics were immediately called and transported the man to a local trauma center.

Police immediately started a search for the gunman, who was identified by witnesses, was seen possibly running into his family’s house in the 2700 block of Chandler. At that time, police, with the aid of their helicopter, set up a containment around the area.

After talking to family members and fully inspecting the residence, police called off their search and field emergency just after midnight. He is still on the run.

According to Lt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, “This was not a random act, as it is evident the suspect and victim knew each other. Burbank Police are also aware of the suspect’s identity, which is not being released at this time.”

Green also said in a statement that “a vehicle believed to have been used to transport the suspect away from the scene. In addition, a family member has been arrested on suspicion of aiding the suspect in his escape.”

The victim underwent emergency surgery and his condition has yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing.