Suspects Impersonating Police Officers Sought After Carjacking on Naomi Street

An investigation is underway following an early morning carjacking by suspects impersonating police officers.

On May 1, 2021, at about 1:48 a.m., BurbankPolice responded to the 3000 block of North Naomi Street after receiving a suspicious circumstances call. Officers arrived on the scene and encountered two victims who were handcuffed. During their investigation, officers learned the victims had been carjacked at gunpoint by two suspects impersonating police officers. The suspects were wearing shirts with the word “POLICE” written on the front. The victims were unharmed.

The two suspects were described as Hispanic males, with shaved heads. The suspect vehicle was described as a gray sedan.

The investigation into this incident continues. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.