Suspects Ram Stolen Vehicle into Magnolia Park and Escape With Merchandise

A stolen truck was used to ram through the security gate in front of Magnolia Park, located at 3500 Magnolia, with up to ten suspects grabbing merchandise before police arrived.

Police were called to the business at 1:45 am Thursday, May 11, after the owner called to report a burglary in progress as he had observed a pick-up truck crash through the front of his business.

According to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “When officers arrived, they saw the front window of the business and security gate had damage consistent with the owners’ reported observations. Officers searched the inside of the business and the surrounding area but did not locate the suspects. However, the officers did locate the truck used to ram the security door of the front business, which was parked on the street near the business.”

Further investigation by officers revealed the truck had been reported stolen.

Fekety also said the owner is conducting an inventory to determine the exact loss, which is estimated to be more than $70,000.

Investigators are reviewing the surveillance video and are trying to identify the suspects.

Channel 5 News had a report of the incident and has the video of the suspects committing the crime. You can see it HERE