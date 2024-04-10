Sustainable Burbank Commission Looking for a New member

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Sustainable Burbank Commission beginning April 10, 2024, through May 10, 2024. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no late postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, May 10, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the June 4, 2024, City Council Joint Meeting. All Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).